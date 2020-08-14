Global  
 

Lisa Rinna Addresses Harry Hamlin Having a 40-Year-Old Son with Ex Ursula Andress

Just Jared Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Lisa Rinna is opening up about her husband Harry Hamlin‘s relationship with ex-girlfriend Ursula Andress and the son he shares with her. On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa was on a vacation in Rome with the other housewives and she revealed that Harry lived there with Ursula. “He was [...]
