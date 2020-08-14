Sona Mohapatra's song of freedom to release on August 15; see post Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Sona Mohapatra's new single, Raat ke musaafir, highlights the problems women face when working or travelling at night and the need to build safe spaces. The music video releases on Independence Day on Ultra Bollywood. "It tells a story without preaching or patronising anyone," says the singer. "The track is a take on everyone's... 👓 View full article

