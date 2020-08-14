Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands comedy special on Netflix
Friday, 14 August 2020 (
44 minutes ago) Sarah Cooper, who has risen to fame during the coronavirus outbreak with her viral impersonations of President Trump, has landed a Netflix special.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special
Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 18 hours ago
Trending: Sarah Cooper
Comedian Sarah Cooper, who gained fame for her hilarious lip-sync impersonations of President Trump, has signed a deal with Netflix for her own show.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:36 Published 19 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy Special
Sarah Cooper, who gained fame for her viral TikTok videos of her impersonating Donald Trump, will star in a comedy special at Netflix.
“Sarah Cooper:...
The Wrap
2 days ago
Sarah Cooper, the viral Trump impersonator, is getting a comedy special on Netflix
Image: Netflix
Sarah Cooper, the comedian who went viral this year on TikTok and Twitter for her political satire videos impersonating Donald Trump, is...
The Verge
2 days ago
Sarah Cooper, Viral Trump Impersonator, Lands Netflix Comedy Special
Sarah Cooper is heading to Netflix! The 42-year-old comedian, who went viral on TikTok and Twitter for her videos impersonating Donald Trump, is getting her own...
Just Jared
1 day ago
Tweets about this