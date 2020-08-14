Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands comedy special on Netflix

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Sarah Cooper, who has risen to fame during the coronavirus outbreak with her viral impersonations of President Trump, has landed a Netflix special. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News

Sarah Cooper Lands Comedy Special at Netflix | THR News 01:43

 Sarah Cooper, who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral "How to Medical" video, has landed a variety special at Netflix.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special [Video]

Sarah Cooper Will Get Her Own Netflix Special

Sarah Cooper is getting her own Netflix special. Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday. Cooper found fame turning President Donald Trump's comments into viral videos. "Sarah Cooper: Everything's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Trending: Sarah Cooper [Video]

Trending: Sarah Cooper

Comedian Sarah Cooper, who gained fame for her hilarious lip-sync impersonations of President Trump, has signed a deal with Netflix for her own show.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published
Sam Jay Talks Her New Netflix Special '3 In The Morning' [Video]

Sam Jay Talks Her New Netflix Special '3 In The Morning'

Former "Saturday Night Live" staff writer Sam Jay discusses her new stand-up comedy special coming to Netflix, "3 In The Morning".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy Special

TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Sets Netflix Comedy Special Sarah Cooper, who gained fame for her viral TikTok videos of her impersonating Donald Trump, will star in a comedy special at Netflix. “Sarah Cooper:...
The Wrap

Sarah Cooper, the viral Trump impersonator, is getting a comedy special on Netflix

Sarah Cooper, the viral Trump impersonator, is getting a comedy special on Netflix Image: Netflix Sarah Cooper, the comedian who went viral this year on TikTok and Twitter for her political satire videos impersonating Donald Trump, is...
The Verge

Sarah Cooper, Viral Trump Impersonator, Lands Netflix Comedy Special

 Sarah Cooper is heading to Netflix! The 42-year-old comedian, who went viral on TikTok and Twitter for her videos impersonating Donald Trump, is getting her own...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

MarkGib01

Mark G RT @brianstelter: >> @sarahcpr, "who has broken out during the pandemic on TikTok for her Trump impersonations, including her viral 'How to… 10 minutes ago

fotofah

Dennis Fahringer RT @Mediaite: Viral TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Scores a Netflix Comedy Special https://t.co/PdzSbYgwCb 19 minutes ago

jcockerham78

Jeremy Cockerham Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands comedy special on Netflix https://t.co/5FPMboAEJb 24 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper lands comedy special on Netflix https://t.co/oXfMoiLGA1 via @foxnews 33 minutes ago

MichaelTJasper

MichaelTravisJasper How viral Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper bagged a Netflix special https://t.co/nwSfdlnbPf 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Viral TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Scores a Netflix Comedy Special https://t.co/PdzSbYgwCb 1 hour ago

connie_erlich

Connie Erlich RT @VABVOX: You love to see it. Viral Trump impersonator Sarah Cooper gets Netflix show | Raw Story https://t.co/I9Ng2UatKy via rawstory 2 hours ago

erika_ess

Miz Schweizenheimer RT @etalkCTV: TikTok star and Trump impersonator #SarahCooper heads to Netflix with a new special directed by Natasha Lyonne https://t.co/7… 4 hours ago