Sean Penn & Star-Studded Cast to Lead 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' Table Reading
Friday, 14 August 2020 () A star-studded virtual table reading of the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High is taking place next week and it’s going to be great! The 1982 movie starred Sean Penn, was directed by Amy Heckerling, and was written by Cameron Crowe. While Sean will be participating in the table reading, he will not be reprising [...]
Plot synopsis: A definitive documentary on the history of nudity in the movies, beginning with the silent movie era through present day, examining the changes in morality that led to the use of nudity..