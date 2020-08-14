Global  
 

Trailer Out! The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Video streaming platform Netflix on Thursday has released the first official trailer of 'The Devil All the Time', starring actors Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. According to Variety, the movie is an adaptation from Donald Ray Pollock's book of the same name. Directed by 'Simon Killer' director Antonio Campos, the movie is...
News video: The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer

The Devil All The Time on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:34

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix psychological thriller movie The Devil All the Time, directed by Antonio Campos. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska. The Devil All the...

Related news from verified sources

Tom Holland fights evil forces in trailer for Netflix’s The Devil All The Time

 Tom Holland fights evil forces that threaten him and his family in the trailer for Netflix film The Devil All The Time.
Belfast Telegraph

Tom Holland & Robert Pattinson Star In 'The Devil All The Time' Trailer

 Tom Holland is facing evil forces in the trailer for The Devil All The Time! The 24-year-old actor teams up once again with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming...
Just Jared Jr

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson face off in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson face off in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time
Polygon


