Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ankita Lokhande appeals to people to join the global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput on Independence Day

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Ankita Lokhande has been a huge support to the late Sushant Singh Rajput's family ever since the 34-year-old actor's sudden demise on June 14. She is one of the many celebrities who have been appealing to the authorities for a CBI inquiry into SSR's death.

Now, the actress's latest post on Instagram speaks about a global...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice': Sanjay Raut

'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son, want his family to get justice': Sanjay Raut 02:53

 Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Singh said, "We should maintain our trust with the Mumbai Police. You can approach the CBI if you feel that justice is not being served. Sushant Singh Rajput was our son and want his family to get justice. We ourselves want justice to prevail and unravel the mysteries behind...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Varun Dhawan backs CBI probe into Sushant's death & more news | Oneindia News [Video]

Varun Dhawan backs CBI probe into Sushant's death & more news | Oneindia News

India records over 2.4 million Covid-19 cases till Friday 14th August; Congress moves motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly; Court finds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt; Varun Dhawan supports..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Kangana Ranaut demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case [Video]

Kangana Ranaut demands CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a video demanding CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. #KanganaRanaut #SCForSSR #KanganaRanaut #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published
SSR case: Mumbai Police is professional but gone in wrong direction in this case, says family's lawyer [Video]

SSR case: Mumbai Police is professional but gone in wrong direction in this case, says family's lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer, Vikas Singh said that Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So, family approached Patna Police. He said, "I have always said that the Mumbai..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Ankita supports global prayer for SSR

 Ankita Lokhande has extended support to a global prayer for Sushant Singh Rajput, an initiative started by his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. It has been two months...
IndiaTimes

Global Prayers For SSR: Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti request people to share images

 Sushant Singh Rajput's Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande have requested people to share images with folded hands for 'Global Prayers For SSR'
DNA


Tweets about this