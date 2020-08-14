Kylie Jenner Gets Blasted For Not Putting Respect On Designers’ Names Unless She’s Allegedly Paid: “Why Not Tag At Least One?” Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is having a tough seven days. The popular girlfriend to rap heavyweight Travis Scott is getting dragged for not properly putting respect on up-and-coming designers and their outfits she wears. Kylie Jenner Ripped Apart According to reports, Jenner is accused of not paying it forward and showing proper acknowledgement to […] Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is having a tough seven days. The popular girlfriend to rap heavyweight Travis Scott is getting dragged for not properly putting respect on up-and-coming designers and their outfits she wears. Kylie Jenner Ripped Apart According to reports, Jenner is accused of not paying it forward and showing proper acknowledgement to […] 👓 View full article

