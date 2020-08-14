Global  
 

Russell Crowe says new film 'Unhinged' draws attention to uptick of 'ultraviolence' in today's society

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Russell Crowe says new film 'Unhinged' draws attention to uptick of 'ultraviolence' in today's societyRussell Crowe said his new movie "Unhinged," set to open in the U.S. next Friday against the backdrop of COVID-19, highlights the presence of "ultraviolence" in today's society that's been increasingly seen on social media and in everyday interactions. 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Unhinged with Russell Crowe - Official Retro Trailer

Unhinged with Russell Crowe - Official Retro Trailer 02:00

 Check out the official "Retro" trailer for the road rage thriller movie Unhinged, directed by Derrick Borte. It stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie. Unhinged Release Date: August 21, 2020 Are you excited for Unhinged? Be the critic on Fan...

