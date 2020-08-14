Russell Crowe says new film 'Unhinged' draws attention to uptick of 'ultraviolence' in today's society
Friday, 14 August 2020 () Russell Crowe said his new movie "Unhinged," set to open in the U.S. next Friday against the backdrop of COVID-19, highlights the presence of "ultraviolence" in today's society that's been increasingly seen on social media and in everyday interactions.
Check out the official "Retro" trailer for the road rage thriller movie Unhinged, directed by Derrick Borte. It stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.
Unhinged Release Date: August 21, 2020
Are you excited for Unhinged? Be the critic on Fan...
Russell Crowe breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'Gladiator,' 'Romper Stomper,' 'L.A. Confidential,' 'The Insider,' 'Cinderella Man,' 'Robin Hood' and 'Unhinged.' Unhinged..
Credit: GQ Duration: 25:51Published
Tweets about this
Laura Watson@Stella87766525 I'm desperate to see it. Unfortunately, we're in stage 4 lockdown so covid says no to cinemas. Russ… https://t.co/UjbTwP0Tn3 4 hours ago
MarvzMitts RT @Variety: Russell Crowe stars in the road rage thriller #Unhinged. The movie opened in Canada, but will likely have a larger American de… 2 days ago
s.s. lark RT @JoeConchaTV: Russell Crowe says new film 'Unhinged' draws attention to uptick of 'ultraviolence' in today's society | Fox News https://… 2 days ago