Kemah Siverand Wiki: Facts about the Athlete Waived by the Seattle Seahawks Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

As NFL camps open after a long break due to the pandemic, the league is not tolerating non-compliance for safety protocols. Kemah Siverand learned that the hard way. The undrafted free agent was waived off by the Seattle Seahawks in August 2020 when he snuck in a female visitor into the team hotel, breaking safety […] 👓 View full article

