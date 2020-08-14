Global  
 

SSR's family initiates #GlobalPrayers4SSR

IndiaTimes Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
ETimes brings a new segment Bolly Buzz which goes beyond the usual mix of news and gossip to give all its readers a roundup of trending stories of the day.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SSR case: Mumbai Police is professional but gone in wrong direction in this case, says family's lawyer

 Sushant Singh Rajput family's lawyer, Vikas Singh said that Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So, family approached Patna Police. He said, "I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely...

Siddharth Pithani is very 'intelligent criminal': Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

Siddharth Pithani is very 'intelligent criminal': Sushant's family lawyer

Lawyer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh on August 12 stated that the role of his son's friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani in Sushant's death case is "extremely dubious" and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published
Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship [Video]

Sushant's family lawyer questions Shiv Sena's claims on actor-father relationship

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on article in Shiv Sena's Saamana stating Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father asked that who in Shiv Sena knew Sushant or his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Told Sushant's father to give written complaint: Mumbai DCP on receiving WhatsApp message [Video]

Told Sushant's father to give written complaint: Mumbai DCP on receiving WhatsApp message

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had sent Mumbai Police a WhatsApp message on Feb 25 where he warned police about threat to late actor's life. Mumbai DCP, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said after receiving..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Nirbhaya's mother supports SSR's family

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is currently tied in a legal battle with Rhea Chakraborty, after the ale actor’s father filed an FIR against the Bollywood...
IndiaTimes

Report: SSR had called his sister 'Pure Evil'

 Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is taking turns with each passing day. The actor's case which is probed by CBI now has taken a new turn as ex-girlfriend of...
IndiaTimes

'SSR's family going through great trauma'

 Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case is becoming more and more complicated with each passing day since his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty...
IndiaTimes


