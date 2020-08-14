Joseph Gordon-Levitt on the Wild Project Power Stunt Where He's Shot in the Face

Netflix's upcoming film "Project Power" follows a former soldier and a cop who team up to find the source behind a powerful pill that gives users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes. ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who shared how he got in shape for the...
Project Power Movie Clip - You're Under Arrest - Plot synopsis: When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local..