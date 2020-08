Look: Halle Berry Defines T.G.I.F Goals Skateboarding In A Swimsuit On Her 54th Birthday – “Life Just Gets Better and Better!” Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hollywood actress Halle Berry continues to defy age and stereotypes. The Academy Award winner went online Friday to share a glimpse into her skateboarding goals in a swimsuit on her 54th birthday. Look and comment below! “54….life just gets better and better! 🌈✨” -Halle Berry’s Instagram 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this