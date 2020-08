R. Kelly's Former Manager Charged With Gun Threat To 'Surviving R. Kelly' Screening Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Federal prosecutors in New York say that Donnell Russell placed a phone call threatening gun violence in order to stop an advance screening of the Lifetime docuseries in December 2018. 👓 View full article

