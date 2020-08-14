Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Kanye West’s Longtime Producer Mike Dean Completely Decks Out His Tesla Model X W/ Wheels, Trim and An Insane System

SOHH Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Watch: Kanye West’s Longtime Producer Mike Dean Completely Decks Out His Tesla Model X W/ Wheels, Trim and An Insane SystemGrammy-winning rapper Kanye West‘s longtime friend and producer Mike Dean is living the G.O.O.D life in 2020. The hip-hop hitmaker recently pulled through to West Coast Customs car shop to deck out his Tesla Model X. From an enhanced sound system to completely changing up the vehicle’s paint job, watch all the customizations below! The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian West will support husband Kanye West 'through thick and thin' [Video]

Kim Kardashian West will support husband Kanye West 'through thick and thin'

Kim Kardashian West will "be there for" Kanye West "through thick and thin", despite the recent turbulence in their marriage.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Kanye West Trails ‘No Opinion’ Option in New National Presidential Survey [Video]

Kanye West Trails ‘No Opinion’ Option in New National Presidential Survey

A late presidential bid by Kanye West sees him attract a mere two percent of voters in a national poll. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Watch: Kanye West’s Longtime Producer Mike Dean Completely Decks Out His Tesla Model X W/ Wheels, Trim and An Insan… https://t.co/4BEc6OMPbQ 1 hour ago

sohhdotcom

SOHH.com Watch: Kanye West's Longtime Producer Mike Dean Completely Decks Out His Tesla Model X W/ Wheels, Trim and An Insan… https://t.co/I4bfvvx4T4 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Kanye West's Longtime Producer Mike Dean Completely Decks Out His Tesla Model X W/ Wheels, Trim and An Insan… https://t.co/2heNPOUT8V 1 hour ago