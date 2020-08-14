Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Presidential Race?’

Nancy Schindler RT @Mediaite: Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Presidential… 5 minutes ago S ⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦@MSNBC⁩ hit em where it hurts! Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a… https://t.co/KkoylfQZ18 16 minutes ago Mediaite Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Pre… https://t.co/kHdLOTfgaq 43 minutes ago