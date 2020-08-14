Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Presidential Race?’

Mediaite Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was asked by ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips whether he has "an issue with a strong woman of color" being in the presidential race, Friday after he called Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris a "mad woman."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Harris an elusive election target for Trump

Harris an elusive election target for Trump 02:25

 [NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential candidate is viewed by Republican voters in a better light than presidential contender Joe Biden. This...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship [Video]

Trump reacts to questioning of Harris citizenship

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy' [Video]

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'

Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this

nancysch5

Nancy Schindler RT @Mediaite: Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Presidential… 5 minutes ago

seriouslyfit

S ⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦@MSNBC⁩ hit em where it hurts! Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a… https://t.co/KkoylfQZ18 16 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Pre… https://t.co/kHdLOTfgaq 43 minutes ago