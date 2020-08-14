Trump Bristles After ABC’s Kyra Phillips Asks: ‘Do You Have an Issue With a Strong Woman of Color Being in This Presidential Race?’
Friday, 14 August 2020 () President Donald Trump was asked by ABC News correspondent Kyra Phillips whether he has "an issue with a strong woman of color" being in the presidential race, Friday after he called Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris a "mad woman."
[NFA] Republican President Donald Trump's verbal attacks on a woman of color could further undermine his efforts to win female voters, and polls suggest the California Democrat and vice presidential candidate is viewed by Republican voters in a better light than presidential contender Joe Biden. This...
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to..
Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35Published
