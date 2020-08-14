|
Liam Hemsworth & Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Go On a Lunch Date in Australia
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks‘ relationship is still going strong and we have new photos of them together! The 30-year-old actor was spotted on a lunch date with Gabriella, 24, on Friday afternoon (August 14) in Byron Bay, Australia. The sighting comes just hours after Liam‘s ex-wife Miley Cyrus made some big revelations [...]
