Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Bill Mitchell Suspended From Twitter for Using Multiple Accounts to Evade Ban

Mediaite Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Bill Mitchell Suspended From Twitter for Using Multiple Accounts to Evade BanPro-Trump pundit Bill Mitchell has been permanently suspended by Twitter for violating the social media company’s policy on using multiple accounts to evade account suspensions. As a host of his own YouTube program, “YourVoice America,” Mitchell has promoted far-right QAnon conspiracy theories and routinely lavished President Donald Trump with praise, even going so far as to compare the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death

Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death 01:05

 Despite Herman Cain’s recent death from coronavirus, the Republican’s twitter account shared a new attack on Joe Biden that includes his new running mate Kamala Harris. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban [Video]

TikTok to Sue Trump Administration Over Ban

ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, is planning to sue the Trump administration following claims that the app poses a security risk. President Trump signed an executive order, banning U.S. companies..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:21Published
Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies [Video]

Facebook Bounces QAnon Conspiracy Theory Group with 200K Members for Violating Policies

As part of the fight against misinformation, Facebook deleted the account of conspiracy theory group QAnon, which had almost 200,000 members. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published
Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media [Video]

Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media

The president shared the video on his Twitter account and Facebook page.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Tweets about this

RuffEdgeDesign

Ruff Around the Edges RT @LegendaryEnergy: You can question Elon Musk & Donald Trump. You can make up false theories about them. Lie about them. Hate them. But i… 16 minutes ago

KLW30099644

KLW @brenna728 @rich29uk @realDonaldTrump Lol conspiracy theorist, nothing like that is in the bill. The only thing be… https://t.co/msN2JFeeDp 3 hours ago