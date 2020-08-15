Global  
 

Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Young People For Partying During The Pandemic

Just Jared Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Ryan Reynolds would really like young people, especially young Canadians, to stop going out and partying during the pandemic. The 43-year-old Deadpool actor answered a call to action from British Columbia Premier John Horgan asked for the star to call them and encourage citizens to stay home and stop the spread of the virus. “I’m [...]
