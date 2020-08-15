Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independence Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan greet the nation with wishes

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The country today celebrates its 74th Independence Day and on the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities have sent out warm, patriotic wishes to the nation.

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter and extended Independence Day wishes to everyone. The 84-year-old star shared a clip of the patriotic song 'Kar Chale Hum...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News

Independence Day 2020: President Kovind pays homage to Galwan Valley martyrs | Oneindia News 03:04

 President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on Friday on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Jammu and Kashmir Police has topped the list of Police Medals for Gallantry with total 81 medals, followed by 51 medals that have gone to the CRPF this Independence Day. Home Minister Amit Shah today...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How India celebrated its first Independence day on 15th August 1947: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

How India celebrated its first Independence day on 15th August 1947: Watch | Oneindia News

15th August every year is celebrated as India's Independence day. India became free from the colonial rule of the Britishers and the Indian national flag was hoisted by the first Prime Minister of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:39Published
74th I-Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat [Video]

74th I-Day: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Independence Day. PM Modi will soon unfurl the tricolour and address the nation at Red Fort. India is celebrating its 74th..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort [Video]

74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this