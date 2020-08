You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 74th I-Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his residence



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence on 74th Independence Day. Defence Minister will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. "We should aim for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 7 hours ago Independence Day 2020: Full dress rehearsal in J&K; security beefed up in Delhi



Preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing ahead of August 15. In Jammu and Kashmir, a full dress rehearsal was done on August 11 in Udhampur. Only eight contingents participated.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:10 Published 3 days ago Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators



Delhi police stepped up security in and around the capital ahead of the Independence day celebration on August 15. Police were seen checking vehicles in the India gate and Connaught place region... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this MG Dumasia 📷 Independence Day: Akki shares a video message via Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News, Breaking… https://t.co/8DxbLmTdo8 3 hours ago MG Dumasia Independence Day: Akki shares a video message https://t.co/yUzosRwIxj 3 hours ago