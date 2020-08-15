|
Doja Cat Responds After Being Dissed By Nas in New Song
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Doja Cat is speaking out after being mentioned on Nas‘ new single “Ultra Black.” The rapper name-dropped Doja Cat on the new track and it wasn’t to praise the rising star. The lyrics said, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.” Doja took to her TikTok page [...]
