Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doja Cat Responds After Being Dissed By Nas in New Song

Just Jared Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Doja Cat is speaking out after being mentioned on Nas‘ new single “Ultra Black.” The rapper name-dropped Doja Cat on the new track and it wasn’t to praise the rising star. The lyrics said, “We goin’ ultra Black, unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black.” Doja took to her TikTok page [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine [Video]

Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine

Three-quarters of Americans couldn't have gotten through the quarantine without their pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 cat owners (57% of whom also have a dog) looked at the various..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
First Stream (08/07/20): New Music From Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD and Doja Cat | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/07/20): New Music From Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD and Doja Cat | Billboard

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have finally teamed up on a new track called “WAP," Juice WRLD's posthumous collab “Smile” featuring The Weeknd is here and Doja Cat drops “Freak" on Friday..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published
BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News [Video]

BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News

BTS, J Balvin and Doja Cat Set to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Doja Cat Fans Come to Her Defense After Nas Disses Her on His New Song

 On his new song entitled 'Ultra Black', the 46-year-old rapper spits his bars, 'We goin' ultra Black, unapologetically Black, The opposite of *Doja Cat*, Michael...
AceShowbiz

Nas Disses Doja Cat On New Ultra Black Song and The Internet Is 100 Percent Here For It

Nas Disses Doja Cat On New Ultra Black Song and The Internet Is 100 Percent Here For It New York rapper Nas isn’t worried about hurting feelings. The hip-hop heavyweight has the Internet going nuts after taking a direct shot at fellow rap artist...
SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this