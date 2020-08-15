Nas Celebrates Nipsey Hussle’s 35th Birthday W/ Throwback Pic: “We Had Plans My Brother, But The Marathon Continues!” Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

New York rapper Nas knows the importance of August 15. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle on his 35th birthday. Nas Celebrates Nipsey Hussle On Saturday, Nasir Jones went to Instagram with a throwback pic of himself, Nipsey and music executive Steve Stoute.

