Linda Manz, Days of Heaven Star, Dies at 58 After Lung Cancer Battle Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Linda Manz has passed away. The Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue actress died on Friday, Aug. 14, according to her family's social media post. The Hollywood star was 58 years... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Exclusive: REELZ Examines Larry Hagman’s Final Days, His Sudden Death



The veteran TV actor TELEVISION ICON AND 'DALLAS' STAR LARRY HAGMAN DIES AT 81 “J.R. Ewing, the ‘Man they Loved to Hate,’ he was king of the world,” says Linda Gray who played Hagman’s.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this