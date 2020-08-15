Disney Channel Confirms First Bisexual Lead Character!
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () The first bisexual lead character on a Disney Channel series has been introduced to viewers! The new animated series The Owl House follows a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl, Luz Noceda, who is bisexual. The show’s creator Dana Terrace, who is bisexual, opened up on Twitter about how it took a lot of effort to convince Disney [...]
