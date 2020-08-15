Global  
 

Disney Channel Confirms First Bisexual Lead Character!

Saturday, 15 August 2020
The first bisexual lead character on a Disney Channel series has been introduced to viewers! The new animated series The Owl House follows a 14-year-old Dominican-American girl, Luz Noceda, who is bisexual. The show’s creator Dana Terrace, who is bisexual, opened up on Twitter about how it took a lot of effort to convince Disney [...]
Related news from verified sources

Disney show features first openly bisexual character

 Disney has made history by featuring its first explicitly bisexual character on animated Disney Channel show The Owl House - created by Dana Terrace....
GScene

Disney finally makes queer history with long-awaited bisexual lead

 Disney continues to make positive steps on LGBT+ representation, confirming for the first time that a lead Disney Channel protagonist is canonically bisexual....
PinkNews


