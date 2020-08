Swara Bhasker on Flesh vs Mardaani: Different story that deals with the same issue Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A look at the trailer of Flesh and you're reminded of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani (2014). Like the Yash Raj Films' franchise, Swara Bhasker's upcoming web series on Eros Now tackles human trafficking in India. "I am a Rani fan, so any comparison is a huge compliment. I have seen both [instalments of] Mardaani, and the stunts she has... A look at the trailer of Flesh and you're reminded of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani (2014). Like the Yash Raj Films' franchise, Swara Bhasker's upcoming web series on Eros Now tackles human trafficking in India. "I am a Rani fan, so any comparison is a huge compliment. I have seen both [instalments of] Mardaani, and the stunts she has 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Swara Bhasker on trolls, politics and her choice of films | Aur Batao | RJ Stutee



Actor Swara Bhasker gets candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, RJ Stutee talks to Swara about politics, nepotism, how much time.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:56 Published on July 3, 2020

Tweets about this