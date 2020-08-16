Global  
 

Ellen DeGeneres & Kevin Hart Meet Up for Lunch in Santa Monica

Just Jared Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Ellen DeGeneres is getting out of the house to meet up with Kevin Hart. The 62-year-old talk show host and the 41-year-old actor enjoyed lunch outside at a beachfront restaurant on Saturday afternoon (August 15) in Santa Monica, Calif. While Ellen and Kevin ate lunch, Kevin‘s very pregnant wife Eniko showed off her baby bump [...]
