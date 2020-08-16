Global  
 

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' Remix Music Video Features Boyfriend Anwar Hadid - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Dua Lipa has released a new music video! The 24-year-old Grammy-winning singer has debuted the video for her new “Levitating” remix, and it features her boyfriend Anwar Hadid. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa In the video, Dua and Anwar lay together in a field in one scene and kiss in a [...]
Watch the Video For Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' Remix With Missy Elliott, Madonna & The Blessed Madonna

Watch the Video For Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' Remix With Missy Elliott, Madonna & The Blessed Madonna | Billboard News 01:06

 Just days after Dua Lipa's unveiled her scorching new "Levitating" remix by The Blessed Madonna featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott, the star dropped the dreamy accompanying video on Friday morning (Aug. 14).

