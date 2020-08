Ryan Reynolds to Candian teens: Don't kill my mom; stop partying Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who aren't practising social distancing: 'Don't kill anyone, especially not his mom'.



According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, asked B.C. natives Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help spread the message to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this