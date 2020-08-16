Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

B-town buzz: American honour for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; family observes prayer meet

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput was honoured for his contribution to cinema and the community by the California State Assembly on India's Independence Day. The late actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, received the certificate.

She shared the news on Instagram with a picture on Saturday. In the picture, Shweta displays the certificate...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant fans troll Deepika Padukone for her 'depression' tweets after his death

Sushant fans troll Deepika Padukone for her 'depression' tweets after his death 02:08

 Actress Deepika Padukone is being trolled by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They seem to be upset with the actress because she had been vocal about depression and mental health on social media soon after Sushant died on June 14.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh [Video]

'Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention time of death': Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, raised suspicion over the actor's post-mortem report. Vikas said that Sushant's post-mortem report doesn’t mention the 'time of death'...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Ankita shares bank statements after reports claim Sushant paid her EMI [Video]

Ankita shares bank statements after reports claim Sushant paid her EMI

Actress Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:22Published
'Post mortem report doesn't mention time of death': Sushant's family lawyer [Video]

'Post mortem report doesn't mention time of death': Sushant's family lawyer

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh, on August 15 raised questions over the post mortem report of the late actor. He said. "The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Ankita Lokhande appeals to people to join the global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput on Independence Day

 Ankita Lokhande has been a huge support to the late Sushant Singh Rajput's family ever since the 34-year-old actor's sudden demise on June 14. She is one of the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

24 hr spiritual & prayer observation for SSR

 As it marks 2 months today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged everyone to come together and join the family for Global...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this