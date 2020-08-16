Global  
 

Actress Linda Manz from 'Days of Heaven' and 'Out of the Blue' dead at 58

FOXNews.com Sunday, 16 August 2020
Actress Linda Manz, best known for her roles in the movies “Days of Heaven” and “Out of the Blue” died on Friday at age 58 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. 
Linda Manz, Days of Heaven Star, Dies at 58 After Lung Cancer Battle

 Linda Manz has passed away. The Days of Heaven and Out of the Blue actress died on Friday, Aug. 14, according to her family's social media post. The Hollywood...
Linda Manz of 'Days of Heaven,' 'Out of the Blue' Dead at 58
