You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'I was paid to be bigger': Rebel Wilson claims film bosses tried to make her gain weight



Rebel Wilson has claimed she was "paid a lot of money" to stay "bigger", as she spoke about her decision to embark on a health journey. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published on June 19, 2020

Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Rebel Wilson shows off her weight loss transformation in smoldering yellow sundress https://t.co/wklE6X7A37 https://t.co/pa6KCyU348 29 minutes ago Daily Star Rebel Wilson thrills as she shows off major weight loss in plunging yellow dress https://t.co/CCeJy8grUq 7 hours ago Aaron Fernandes 'Pitch Perfect' Rebel Wilson Shows Off Massive Weight Loss in Green Bikini https://t.co/5LCjhOenlq #Instagram… https://t.co/2RRlkwtCY4 1 day ago