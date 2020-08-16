Elizabeth Debicki Will Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons of 'The Crown'!
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () The Crown has found its Princess Diana for the last two seasons. The long-running royal series revealed on Sunday (August 16) that Elizabeth Debicki will depict the beloved late royal in Seasons 5 and 6, the two final seasons of the series. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Debicki “Princess Diana‘s spirit, her [...]
'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.