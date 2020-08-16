Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elizabeth Debicki Will Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons of 'The Crown'!

Just Jared Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The Crown has found its Princess Diana for the last two seasons. The long-running royal series revealed on Sunday (August 16) that Elizabeth Debicki will depict the beloved late royal in Seasons 5 and 6, the two final seasons of the series. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Debicki “Princess Diana‘s spirit, her [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening

Princess Diana musical to air on Netflix before Broadway opening 00:46

 'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Musical About Princess Diana Is Hitting Netflix Prior To Broadway [Video]

New Musical About Princess Diana Is Hitting Netflix Prior To Broadway

"Diana; A New Musical" about the late Diana, Princess of Wales has had to make some major changes due to COVID-19. With Broadway shut down because of the pandemic, live shows have had to make..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown' [Video]

Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip for the final two series of 'The Crown'

Neflix have confirmed in a tweet that Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of 'The Crown'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Jonathan Pryce cast as Prince Philip in final seasons of 'The Crown' [Video]

Jonathan Pryce cast as Prince Philip in final seasons of 'The Crown'

'Game of Thrones' actor Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Prince Philip in the final two seasons of 'The Crown'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

jcervera_

Jaime Cervera ﻥ RT @TheCrownNetflix: Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). https://t.co/Z3CjH… 9 seconds ago

MrGChristopher

Neil from The Matrix RT @DEADLINE: Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, age 30, will play the 19-year-old Princess Diana in #TheCrown, which is anticipated to… 42 seconds ago

bora_kaymaz

Bora Kaymaz Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons of The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6). https://t.co/8HC3M2ANYG 50 seconds ago