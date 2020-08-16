Global  
 

Chris Pine & Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis Make a Coffee Run in Masks

Just Jared Sunday, 16 August 2020
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis are getting in their caffeine fix. The 39-year-old Star Trek actor and the 35-year-old The Tudors actress were seen making a coffee run together in protective face masks amid the global health crisis on Sunday (August 16) in Los Feliz, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine [...]
