|
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin Two Years After Her Death
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Hudson is honoring Aretha Franklin. The 38-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer took to Instagram on Sunday (August 16) to remember the late R&B legend on the two-year anniversary of her death. “Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day !” Jennifer wrote along with a black and white photo of Aretha. “I [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this