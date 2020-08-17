Global  
 

Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin Two Years After Her Death

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Jennifer Hudson is honoring Aretha Franklin. The 38-year-old Oscar-winning entertainer took to Instagram on Sunday (August 16) to remember the late R&B legend on the two-year anniversary of her death. “Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day !” Jennifer wrote along with a black and white photo of Aretha. “I [...]
