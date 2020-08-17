Global  
 

Liam Hemsworth 'hurt' by how quickly Miley Cyrus has moved after their split: report

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
It seems like Australian actor Liam Hemsworth may not be very happy with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. According to Fox News, the pair met while filming 2010's 'The Last Song' and were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December of 2018. Just a few months later, the couple announced their split and their divorce was...
