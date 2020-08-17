Global  
 

Jurnee Smollett Reveals If She Would Want to Play Black Canary Again

Jurnee Smollett is dishing on the possibility of playing Black Canary again! In a new interview, the 33-year-old actress chatted about her new show Lovecraft Country with show-creator Misha Green. During the conversation, Jurnee was asked if she would reprise her role as Black Canary from Birds of Prey in a project helmed from Misha. [...]
