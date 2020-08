HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published 'We also want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's family': Sanjay Raut 03:42 Under fire for his comments questioning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relationship with his father, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has now said that he too wants justice for Sushant's family. The Sena leader's comment came after he was served with a notice to apologise for his remarks. Clarifying...