Fran Drescher recalls 'traumatizing' 1985 home invasion and rape: 'I was shattered'
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Fran Drescher is opening up about a “traumatizing” ordeal in 1985 in which intruders broke into her home, blindfolded, and tied up her then-husband, and proceeded to rape and assault Drescher and a very close pal.
Known for her iconic voice and larger than life personality, The Nanny’s Fran Drescher was one of the most popular ’90s sitcom stars.
Now, a new REELZ tell-all doc Fran Drescher: In My Own Words reveals the hit comedy might have never happened and takes a closer look at the serious side of the...
