Billie Eilish Is Performing At The Democrat Convention Monday, 17 August 2020

It's a digital affair this year...



*Billie Eilish* is set to perform at this year's Democratic National Convention.



The all-party meeting has particular importance in 2020, with the Presidential race set to kick off shortly.



A digital version of the



An all-star affair, the convention also makes room for Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridgers, amongst others.







Billie is performing at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, August 19. Tune in, and for more information on registering to vote, visit https://t.co/fV182zrOiF pic.twitter.com/PBmW79V98P



— billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 14, 2020



