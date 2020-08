Madonna and 26-Year-Old Boy Toy Flaunt PDAs at Jamaican Birthday Bash - See the Footage! Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

In a video that the 'Like a Virgin' singer shares on Instagram, she can be seen twerking on her much younger boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, as the two of them enjoy the music. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Madonna and 26-Year-Old Boy Toy Flaunt PDAs at Jamaican Birthday Bash - See the Footage! https://t.co/hCCw1YdWev https://t.co/7ynPWnTLs8 11 minutes ago