Bollywood celebrities pay condolences to Nishikant Kamat as the filmmaker passes away

Mid-Day Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Bollywood celebrities pay condolences to Nishikant Kamat as the filmmaker passes awayFilmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away today on August 17 as he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the last two years. A lot of Bollywood celebrities, on his unfortunate demise, paid condolences on social media and remembered the director.

One of the first ones was Ajay Devgn, who worked with him in the 2015 thriller...
News video: 'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat passes away 01:12

 Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at age of 50 on August 17. He was suffering from a liver ailment and was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital. Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. Nishikant Kamat has also directed Hindi films such as Drishyam, Force, Rocky...

