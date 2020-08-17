Global  
 

Rose McGowan Accuses Director Alexander Payne of Sexual Misconduct

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020
Rose McGowan is bravely coming forward and accusing director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct. The alleged incident occurred when she was only 15 years old. “Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very [...]
