Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden, Reveals Her Main Interests in the Election

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Cardi B had a Zoom conversation with Democratic nominee for President Joe Biden as part of her Elle magazine cover story and he asked her what is most important to her this election cycle. “I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Heads To Convention [Video]

Biden Heads To Convention

This week, Joe Biden heads to the Democratic National Convention. According to CNN Biden's position is "historically strong." A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds Biden at 53% to President Donald..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris [Video]

DNC Documents Spell Out To Delegates Why Biden Picked Harris

Internal documents regarding the Democratic National Convention provide some insight as to Joe Biden's choosing of Kamala Harris as running mate. HuffPost reports the documents, which were distributed..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death [Video]

Biden/Harris Ticket Faces Attack From Herman Cain’s Twitter Account, Despite His Death

Despite Herman Cain’s recent death from coronavirus, the Republican’s twitter account shared a new attack on Joe Biden that includes his new running mate Kamala Harris. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

SDE302

WW2 RT @JustJared: Cardi B sat down for a conversation with Joe Biden and explained to him what issues she is most focused on during this elect… 2 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Cardi B sat down for a conversation with Joe Biden and explained to him what issues she is most focused on during t… https://t.co/MT8ceEJo9n 57 minutes ago