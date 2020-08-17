|
Kanye West’s Sunday Service Is Officially Back But Not At Rick Ross’ Lawn – Yet: “Amen”
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is back on his Sunday Service gospel celebrations. The hip-hop superstar brought back his high-energy and motivational weekly event this past weekend in Wyoming. Kanye West’s Sunday Service Heading into Monday, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian West went to her Twitter page to break the huge news. Despite concerns about the coronavirus […]
