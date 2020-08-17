Global  
 

Kanye West’s Sunday Service Is Officially Back But Not At Rick Ross’ Lawn – Yet: “Amen”

SOHH Monday, 17 August 2020
Kanye West’s Sunday Service Is Officially Back But Not At Rick Ross’ Lawn – Yet: “Amen”Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is back on his Sunday Service gospel celebrations. The hip-hop superstar brought back his high-energy and motivational weekly event this past weekend in Wyoming. Kanye West’s Sunday Service Heading into Monday, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian West went to her Twitter page to break the huge news. Despite concerns about the coronavirus […]
