Shweta shares a memory of her dadaji, Pt Jasraj

Celebrated musician Pandit Jasraj passed away today US, aged 90. Sharing fond memories of the legendary classical vocalist, his niece Shweta Pandit told ETimes, β€œThere are too many fond memories, but the one that I recall is recording a Bhajan album with for Mahalaxmi goddess with Times Music. I was singing for the first time in Sanskrit, not having learnt anything in Sanskrit." πŸ‘“ View full article

