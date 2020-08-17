Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' Gets New Teaser, Reveals Premiere Date
Monday, 17 August 2020 () We have the first clip from the upcoming Netflix movie Enola Holmes! The new film stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, as the sister to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. The clip came with a cryptic caption, which revealed the premiere date. Fans have unscrambled the words and found out that it will be [...]
Your Honor (2020) Official Teaser | Bryan Cranston SHOWTIME Series - Plot synopsis: Your Honor is a new SHOWTIME limited series and legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society...
Since the successful launch of her makeup line Florence by Mills, Millie Bobby Brown has been up to normal teenage things. She's getting involved in the Black Lives Matters movement, preparing for the..