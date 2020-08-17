Global  
 

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' Gets New Teaser, Reveals Premiere Date

Just Jared Jr Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
We have the first clip from the upcoming Netflix movie Enola Holmes! The new film stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, as the sister to Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. The clip came with a cryptic caption, which revealed the premiere date. Fans have unscrambled the words and found out that it will be [...]
