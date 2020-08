𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 RT @JustJared: Katy Perry will be matching with her daughter when she's born with their Orlando Bloom onesies! Check out the tour of her b… 33 minutes ago JustJared.com Katy Perry will be matching with her daughter when she's born with their Orlando Bloom onesies! Check out the tour… https://t.co/74WZXUftWF 36 minutes ago Anas Erindra Putri RT @billboard: Here’s what #KatyPerry & #OrlandoBloom nicknamed their unborn daughter https://t.co/NryUfblzw1 7 hours ago booboodigital Here's What Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Nicknamed Their Unborn Daughter~https://t.co/cZDUkLFGsg Follow… https://t.co/iYCnse16Ca 11 hours ago 104.2 Nile FM .@katyperry & #OrlandoBloom just revealed their unborn daughter’s nickname and it’s quite different! 😍 https://t.co/AALRyi8WGd 20 hours ago illicit_august🥀 "I'm gonna evict you... Soon" Katy Perry to her unborn daughter, 16 August 2020 22 hours ago Find Tickets Today Here's What Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Nicknamed Their Unborn Daughter - Billboard: https://t.co/jIbadlaT04 1 day ago LOMBE LUNGU Here's What Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Nicknamed Their Unborn Daughter https://t.co/uCvArLtbN2 2 days ago