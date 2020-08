'The Owl House' Creator Confirms Lead Character Luz Is Bisexual Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Luz from The Owl House is a bisexual character! The creator of the series has recently confirmed that the character's sexuality. "In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I'm a horrible liar so sneaking it in would've been hard haha. When we were greenlit I [...]