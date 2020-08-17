Global  
 

'Twilight' Author Has 2 More Books Planned in the Series

Just Jared Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Two more “Twilight” books are in the works and planned out, according to the series’ author Stephenie Meyer. “There are two more books I think in the world that I want to write. I have got them outlined and a chapter written I think of the first one, so I know it’s there. I am [...]
