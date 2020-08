Jesse Metcalfe Is Moving On From Cara Santana: Meet His ''Amazing'' New Girlfriend Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

There's a new lady in Jesse Metcalfe's life. A source confirms to E! News that the actor has struck up a romance with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark exactly six months...

